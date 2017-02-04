Andris Teikmanis Latvia's Ambassador to the U.S.

Latvia's Ambassador to the U.S., Andris Teikmanis, who will discuss:

Latvia – A Dynamic Hub in Northern Europe

Andris Teikmanis

In his speech, Latvia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Andris Teikmanis, will discuss Latvia’s security concerns and its development and business opportunities.



Latvia continues to be one of the most active centers in Northern Europe where business innovations are formed and information technologies are developed, shaping new possibilities for cooperation with European and North American partners. Latvia has achieved its foreign policy goals set in the early 1990s by becoming an ally of the U.S., by joining the Transatlantic community, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the European Union. Latvia does its part by contributing to the international operations and to the fight against terrorism. Latvia continues to strengthen its security and resilience and will increase defense spending to 2% of GDP in 2018.



The talk will be followed by a reception.



Co-sponsored by The American Latvian Association.



When: Thursday, March 2, 2017, 5:30-7:30 pm



Where: Green Library, Bender Room (5th floor), 557 Escondido Mall, Stanford University