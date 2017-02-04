Andris Teikmanis Latvia's Ambassador to the U.S.
Rahvusvahelised uudised 04 Feb 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
Latvia's Ambassador to the U.S., Andris Teikmanis, who will discuss:
Latvia – A Dynamic Hub in Northern Europe
Andris Teikmanis
In his speech, Latvia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Andris Teikmanis, will discuss Latvia’s security concerns and its development and business opportunities.

Latvia continues to be one of the most active centers in Northern Europe where business innovations are formed and information technologies are developed, shaping new possibilities for cooperation with European and North American partners. Latvia has achieved its foreign policy goals set in the early 1990s by becoming an ally of the U.S., by joining the Transatlantic community, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the European Union. Latvia does its part by contributing to the international operations and to the fight against terrorism. Latvia continues to strengthen its security and resilience and will increase defense spending to 2% of GDP in 2018.

The talk will be followed by a reception.

Co-sponsored by The American Latvian Association.

When: Thursday, March 2, 2017, 5:30-7:30 pm

Where: Green Library, Bender Room (5th floor), 557 Escondido Mall, Stanford University
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja