An evening of dance and readings: Words & Motion unlocks memories through movement Estonian Life

Teadaanded 02 Dec 2017 EL (Estonian Life) Eesti Elu

An evening of dance and readings: Words & Motion unlocks memories through movement



Words & Motion, a collaboration of stories and dance about moving and resettlement, will launch on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at Gallery 1313 in Toronto.



Created by contemporary dancer Caroline Niklas-Gordon and writer Karin Ivand, the program depicts the unconscious and often frustrating path we can find ourselves taking when it comes to choosing a home, and where to live.



The program will also feature a reading by author Vince Hernandez from his new book “Little Sister.” Vince is a financial professional with more than 20 years of experience investing in capital markets.



His chilling debut novel turns this world on its ear and puts a new spin on an old question: How far will you go to get what you want?



The collaborative evening takes place at 8 p.m. at 1313 Queen Street West, west side entrance. Tickets at the door (cash only, please) or reserving via email to