AKEN’s Giant Rummage and Bake Sale is back for the 26th time! Estonian Life

April 29, 2017 at the Estonian House 8 AM to 3 PMThe neon pink and black sign is up in front of Esto House announcing to the surrounding neighborhood that AKEN’s Giant Rummage and Bake Sale is alive and well and will be open for business on Saturday April 29th from 8 in the morning until 3 o’clock in the afternoon.Word has already spread in the Esto community that Estonian House will be hosting HIIGELBASAAR for the second time and donors are also already asking what kind of items they can donate and when they can bring their “in good condition” donations to “Eesti Maja”.The list of items that the AKEN organizing committe is looking for is as follows:• Household, kitchen items, small applieances, lamps etc• Glass, porcelain, crystal, pottery• Collectables, home decor items, giftware• Accessories : jewellery, watches, hats, scarves, gloves, ties• Purses, bags, baggage• Footwear: shoes, boots• Clothing: brand new, vintage, designer items• Art, musical instruments, DVD’s and LP’s• Personal care items• Linens, fabrics, yarn, notions etc• Estonian handicrafts and artifacts• Baked goods for the cafeDonations will be accepted at the Estonian House on the following dates:• Tuesday April 25 from 11AM until 9 PM• Thursday April 27 from 6 PM until 9 PM• Friday April 28 from 11 AM until 7 PMIf you have questions or you wish to offer your services and help out with setting up the giant store or wish to join the sales team on the day of the sale please contact:• akenbasaar@gmail.com or• Kristi: 647-971-4222 or• Kristiina: 416-419-9507On behalf of the AKEN organizing committee Ellen LeivatCaption for the photo sent separately: The bright pink Rummage Sale sign in front of Esto House is very eye-catching. It immediately drew the attention of Raymond, who had brought his daughter Rayanna to the Estonian House on Saturday March 11th to participate in a girls kickboxing competition billed as “She Fights”. Judging from the number of people present at Esto House for this competion, kickboxing is apparently a very popular sport among young girls.