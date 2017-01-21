AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers Winter Bake Sale: Estonian Life

AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers Winter Bake Sale:‘Friends Café’ at the Toronto Estonian HouseSaturday January 28 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMThe AKEN women, who have brought you the annual Giant Rummage and Bake Sale, are joining forces again with the Friends of the Estonian House volunteers, to hold a bake sale on Saturday, January 28 from 9:00 to 1:00 in the Estonian House. We will accept baked good donations on Friday, January 27 betweent 5:00-7:00 and on Saturday, January 28 at 8:00-10:00 am in the Estonian House upper kitchen. Proceeds go to the volunteers’ Estonian House Improvement Fund. If you would like to donate funds, please do so at the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union account number 134210 and include your name so that we can thank you.