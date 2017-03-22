AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers, Kohviku teade EST, ENG
Eestlased Kanadas 22 Mar 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
AKEN ja Eesti Maja talguliste AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers
- pics/2017/03/49419_002.jpg

‘Sõprade Kohvik’ Toronto Eesti Majas
laupäeval 1. aprillil 2017 kell 9 - 2
Kuna mitmed on küsinud, Eesti Maja sõbrad koos AKEN’iga korraldavad järjekordse Sõprade Kohviku, Toronto Eesti Majas laupäeval 1. aprillil, 2017 kell 9:00-2:00. Tulu läheb Eesti Maja Korrastusfondi. Võtame vastu küpsetisi reedel 31. märtsil, kell 5:00-8:00 õhtul või laupäeva hommikul kell 8:00-10:00 kohviku köögis. Tulge maitsma pirukaid, võileibu ja magusat ja nautima head seltskonda!
AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers
‘Friends Café’ at the Toronto Estonian House
Saturday April 1 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Due to popular demand, the Friends of the Estonian House volunteers, will again hold a bake sale on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 to 2:00 in the Estonian House café. We will accept baked good donations on Friday, March 31 betweent 5:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00-10:00 am in the Estonian House café kitchen. Proceeds go to the volunteers’ Estonian House Improvement Fund. Come and enjoy fresh pirukad and other treats along with great company!
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja