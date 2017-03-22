AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers, Kohviku teade EST, ENG

AKEN ja Eesti Maja talguliste AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers‘Sõprade Kohvik’ Toronto Eesti Majaslaupäeval 1. aprillil 2017 kell 9 - 2Kuna mitmed on küsinud, Eesti Maja sõbrad koos AKEN’iga korraldavad järjekordse Sõprade Kohviku, Toronto Eesti Majas laupäeval 1. aprillil, 2017 kell 9:00-2:00. Tulu läheb Eesti Maja Korrastusfondi. Võtame vastu küpsetisi reedel 31. märtsil, kell 5:00-8:00 õhtul või laupäeva hommikul kell 8:00-10:00 kohviku köögis. Tulge maitsma pirukaid, võileibu ja magusat ja nautima head seltskonda!AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers‘Friends Café’ at the Toronto Estonian HouseSaturday April 1 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PMDue to popular demand, the Friends of the Estonian House volunteers, will again hold a bake sale on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 to 2:00 in the Estonian House café. We will accept baked good donations on Friday, March 31 betweent 5:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00-10:00 am in the Estonian House café kitchen. Proceeds go to the volunteers’ Estonian House Improvement Fund. Come and enjoy fresh pirukad and other treats along with great company!