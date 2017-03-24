AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers, Kohviku teade EST, ENG Eesti Elu

AKEN ja Eesti Maja talguliste AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers‘Sõprade Kohvik’ Toronto Eesti Majaslaupäeval 1. aprillil 2017 kell 9 - 2Kuna mitmed on küsinud, Eesti Maja sõbrad koos AKEN’iga korraldavad järjekordse Sõprade Kohviku, Toronto Eesti Majas laupäeval 1. aprillil, 2017 kell 9:00-2:00. Tulu läheb Eesti Maja Korrastusfondi. Võtame vastu küpsetisi reedel 31. märtsil, kell 5:00-8:00 õhtul või laupäeva hommikul kell 8:00-10:00 kohviku köögis. Tulge maitsma pirukaid, võileibu ja magusat ja nautima head seltskonda!AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers‘Friends Café’ at the Toronto Estonian HouseSaturday April 1 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PMDue to popular demand, the Friends of the Estonian House volunteers, will again hold a bake sale on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 to 2:00 in the Estonian House café. We will accept baked good donations on Friday, March 31 betweent 5:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00-10:00 am in the Estonian House café kitchen. Proceeds go to the volunteers’ Estonian House Improvement Fund. Come and enjoy fresh pirukad and other treats along with great company!