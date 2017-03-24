AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers Eestonian Life

AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers‘Friends Café’ at the Toronto Estonian HouseSaturday April 1 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PMDue to popular demand, the Friends of the Estonian House volunteers, will again hold a bake sale on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 to 2:00 in the Estonian House café. We will accept baked good donations on Friday, March 31 betweent 5:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00-10:00 am in the Estonian House café kitchen. Proceeds go to the volunteers’ Estonian House Improvement Fund. Come and enjoy fresh pirukad and other treats along with great company!