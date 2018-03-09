A tribute to my grandmother to mark International Women’s Day

Valentina Vilde

To mark International Women’s Day I'd like to pay tribute to one of the bravest and toughest women I know … my grandmother Valentina Vilde. In 1944 after witnessing countless atrocities during the previous 4 years of Soviet and Nazi occupation she fled Saaremaa, Estonia by boat to Sweden, joining tens of thousands of other Eastern European refugees displaced by WWII. Her family, unable to get to the boat in time, were left behind in Estonia, leaving her to fend for herself in a foreign country at only 21 years of age. When she arrived in Sweden she had no money, no possesions (all of which were destroyed while crossing the Baltic Sea), and could not speak or understand Swedish. As such she was placed in a refugee camp at the time refered to as a "DP camp". My grandmother has described to me the profound sense of loneliness she felt when she first arrived and how she spent everyday worrying about her family as she was unable to contact them.However she persevered and was eventually able to get out of the refugee camp and find a job as a pharmacist’s assistant, in a suburb of Stockholm. She lived and worked there until 1951, when she and my grandfather, an engineer and fellow Estonian refugee who she had married the year previous, decided to come to Canada. They arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax where they were processed by immigration officials and screened to be able to enter the country.After arriving in Canada they were forced to once again start over, first moving to Montreal and later to Toronto. Once here my grandfather was forced to go back to university to become an engineer again as his Swedish degree was not recognized in Canada, while my grandmother started work as a clerk at the Manufacturers Life Insurance Company to support her family. The first few years proved very hard both financially and emotionally as they were still unable to communicate with their loved ones back home (the only contact she had with her father before he died was through two letters sent later on in which she went by a pseudonym … “vana sõber” or old friend).She would go on to be a happily married stay-at-home mother to 2 children, raising a family and maintaining a home where she would spend most of her life. Together with my grandfather a cottage was built near Orillia from the ground up with 2 young children in toe even though neither had any construction experience prior to the project. Later on she looked after five grandchildren including myself, teaching us about our Estonian heritage and ensuring we would have a better life than she did. Now at almost 95 years of age she continues to be someone who inspires me and who I will always remember. Happy International Women’s Day to you, Vanaema!Robyn Vilde, March 8, 2018