A place for seniors in the Estonian Community

The lead organizations who have come together to plan the future of the Estonian community centre in Toronto have a monumental task. It is a task in which it is difficult to please everyone though making an effort to understand the needs of all segments of our community should result in the best outcome possible.One segment of the Estonian community which feels neglected in this process is that of Estonian seniors. As a volunteer administrator for the Estonian Seniors Club of Toronto organizing events and activities, I have talked to a fair number of them. Soon after the announcement of the Madison Ave location for the centre, we informally polled the attendees of our popular “Lõbus Pärastlõuna” event and an overwhelming number said that they would prefer a centre at the present Estonian House location over that of one at Madison Avenue. Lack of dedicated parking, a much more urban and population-dense setting in the Bloor-Spadina area and fear of the construction project running out of money due to cost overruns were mentioned as deterrents for the proposed community centre on Madison Avenue. Many of the people polled have a strong attachment to not only the present building but also to the location of the Estonian House, which has been a hub for the community for decades. Seniors also expressed the belief that a rebuilt Estonian House at the present location would be a more prudent choice.Though the Estonian Centre Project has held meetings with a number of stakeholders including Ehatare and Eesti Kodu, they have not pursued communication with the Pensioners Club, which brings together 70 to 100 active seniors once a month at the Estonian House. In light of announced discussions, the Pensioner’s group reached out to the Centre’s planning committee in January of this year and again recently. There is now word that Pensioner’s Club representatives will have an opportunity for a dialogue with planners in the near future.Our seniors are a vibrant part of our community whose voice should not be discounted. A better dialogue with these older adults to serve their needs and interests at the future centre would benefit the whole community. The emphasis of Estonian Centre Project organizers thus far seems to be on the needs of the youngest generations, who are not as active in the community in numbers at the present time as are seniors.What seems to be missing from communications from the Estonian Centre Project organizers is a holistic approach to community. Every member of a community should be equally valued and seen as a resource, be they young or old.Another consideration that seems to be missing from the discussion of a future Estonian centre is that we are living in a country that has an aging population. According to Statistics Canada data, approximately one in four people by the year 2030 will be a senior citizen. The recent Toronto Foundation Vital Signs report emphasized that isolation experienced by seniors is a significant health concern and that community centres play an important role in providing the right resources and services for the elders in our society.Questions come to mind. What efforts have been made to ensure that the new structure is an age-friendly facility? With a growing seniors population in Canada, an age-friendly building will be required by not only Estonians, but by the community at large renting space. Using the TTC can be a challenge for the elderly and dedicated parking is desired by seniors, many of whom have health issues that may impede mobility. Are there transportation solutions being considered, such as a shuttle service (other communities have done this in the past) or other workable solutions for our seniors?A better dialogue to understand the needs and interest of our elders to ensure that they are socially engaged and active members of the community needs to take place as part of the planning of the future Estonian centre.