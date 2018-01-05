A Minnesotan Writing in Estonian: An Interview with Adam Cullen - Deep Baltic

Adam Cullen is a native of Minnesota, but for the last few years has been a resident of Tallinn, Estonia. Having mastered the language, he’s become a prolific translator of Estonian fiction and poetry, responsible for titles from authors including Rein Raud, Mihkel Mutt and Tõnu Õnnepalu. Earlier this year, he also brought out his first collection of poetry, Lichen, in both Estonian and English (and you can read a selection from it here). Deep Baltic’s Will Mawhood recently had a chat with Adam to discuss translation, Estonia and poetry.