99 bottles of this on the wall Estonian Life

99 bottles of this on the wall
A fermented shot of hapu/kapsa/mahl (sauerkraut juice) goodness for the 99th anniversary of Estonian independence.
In Estonia, the sound celebratory klaasid make when klinking with others is kill-kõll. Be sure to make and maintain eye contact with your toasting partner and to tervita (toast) with something unique and yummy. Terviseks! Elagu Eesti! Ja klaasid kokku kõlagu! To your/our health! Long live Eesti! And may the glasses sound harmonious together.
Believe it or not, once you try this sauerkraut juice, you will, from time to time, crave its specific sour and salty punch. Head Vabariigi aastapäeva!
Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn
Eestlased Eestis 25 Feb 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu