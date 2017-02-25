99 bottles of this on the wall Estonian Life

99 bottles of this on the wallA fermented shot of(sauerkraut juice) goodness for the 99th anniversary of Estonian independence.In Estonia, the sound celebratorymake when klinking with others is. Be sure to make and maintain eye contact with your toasting partner and to(toast) with something unique and yummy.To your/our health! Long live Eesti! And may the glasses sound harmonious together.Believe it or not, once you try this sauerkraut juice, you will, from time to time, crave its specific sour and salty punch. Head Vabariigi aastapäeva!Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn